Chubb, Rite Aid Battle Over Scope Of Opioid Defense Ruling

By Shane Dilworth (February 28, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- Rite Aid Corp. and three Chubb units sparred in competing Delaware trial court briefs regarding how a recent state high court ruling relieving the insurer of its obligation to provide a defense for opioid injury suits brought by local governments should be applied to other underlying actions. Chubb said in its brief filed Friday in Delaware Superior Court that the state supreme court's 4-1 decision from January, which bars coverage for all cases involving Rite Aid that have been brought by local governments seeking to recover the increased costs incurred in responding to the opioid epidemic, should be applied broadly to dispose of the case....

