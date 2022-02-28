Ill. Panel Won't Revive Derivative Suit Over Allstate Claims

By Lauraann Wood (February 28, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- An Allstate shareholder was correctly blocked from pursuing derivative claims that the insurance company knowingly misrepresented the reason behind an increase in claims because she did not prove Allstate's board was incapable of handling a litigation demand, a state appellate panel said Friday. A lower court was right to permanently dismiss shareholder Donna Biefeldt's derivative suit, a three-judge Illinois Appellate Court panel said, because her second amended complaint was not precise enough in explaining why it would have been futile to first demand that The Allstate Corp.'s board of directors litigate her claim before filing suit herself, as Delaware law requires....

