Barclays, Kuwait Seek Halt Of $85M In Madoff Clawback Suits

By Rick Archer (February 28, 2022, 7:02 PM EST) -- Barclays Bank and a Kuwaiti government investment fund have asked a New York bankruptcy judge to halt attempts by the trustee of convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff's defunct investment firm to claw back $85 million in overseas transfers to them from one of Madoff's feeder funds. In separate motions filed Friday, Barclays and the Kuwaiti Public Institution for Social Security argued both that the Madoff trustee had failed to connect the Madoff money transferred to the feeder fund to them and that the transfers to the feeder fund were protected under investment safe harbor laws. The motions said Barclays and the Kuwaiti...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS