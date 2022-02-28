Masks No Longer Required In Ill. Court As State Lifts Mandate

By Celeste Bott (February 28, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- The mask mandate for Illinois courts was lifted on Monday, as indoor mask requirements also ended throughout the state, though an Illinois Supreme Court order still allows individual circuit courts to adopt their own mask rules based on local public health guidance. Absent those local rules, as of Monday, visitors to Illinois courthouses won't be required to wear masks, according to the state high court's COVID-19 emergency order, which was amended last week. The court also noted that people who choose to wear masks may be directed by a judge to remove it while testifying or otherwise addressing the court....

