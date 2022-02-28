Motor Co. Investors Can't Sue AA Unit For Investment Claims

By Silvia Martelli (February 28, 2022, 6:12 PM GMT) -- A High Court judge tossed a lawsuit Monday brought from ex-shareholders of a collapsed motoring services firm claiming that a development unit of the Automobile Association made fraudulent representations about its investment in the company. High Court Judge Paul Matthews granted Automobile Association Development Ltd.'s bid to dismiss a fraud claim brought against it by five former shareholders of Motoriety (UK) Ltd., which assisted motorists in finding servicing for their vehicles. According to the lawsuit, the Automobile Association development unit agreed in 2015 to invest £400,000 ($536,000) in Motoriety. But the shareholders said they entered the agreement on the basis of...

