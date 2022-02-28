Puerto Rico Utility Creditors Say They Should Be In Plan Talks

By Rick Archer (February 28, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- The committee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's unsecured creditors Monday asked a New York judge to reject calls by a bondholder group for mediation on the utility's restructuring plan, saying the proposal would cut it out of the talks. In its objection, the committee said it was not opposed to the idea of mediation on a restructuring plan for the island's electric utility, but that the bondholders' proposal called for them and the Financial Oversight Board of Puerto Rico to work out a solution between themselves and allow others into the talks after the fact. "This proposed process is...

