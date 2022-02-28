Top IP Orgs Urge Senate To Hurry Up On Vidal Confirmation

By Dani Kass (February 28, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- Two major intellectual property organizations have urged leaders in the U.S. Senate to stop sitting on Kathi Vidal's nomination for director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and vote her into office, noting the role has been vacant for more than a year. American Intellectual Property Law Association President Patrick J. Coyne and Intellectual Property Owners Association President Karen Cochran on Thursday called for a vote on Vidal, whose nomination was advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 13. The letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called filling the role vacated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS