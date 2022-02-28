Sports Co.'s Faulty Charger Started House Fire, Insurer Claims

By Isaac Monterose (February 28, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- A sports company's battery and charger for an airsoft rifle caused a family's home to catch fire in Connecticut, prompting an insurer to claim Monday in Connecticut federal court that Valken Inc. was negligent in selling a product it knew or should have known was defective. In a short complaint, Universal North America Insurance Co. claimed that the son of Connecticut couple Joe and Kathy Braga plugged Valken's lithium polymer battery for one of its airsoft rifles into one of its chargers in March 2020. The battery was charging in his bedroom when the father smelled smoke and, when the son...

