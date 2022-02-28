Furniture Co. Strikes $1.3M Deal To End Laid-Off Workers' Suit

By Rachel Stone (February 28, 2022, 5:03 PM EST) -- A furniture manufacturer inked a $1.3 million deal in Iowa federal court with a group of workers who claim they were laid off without severance or adequate warning at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a brief filed Friday, the six former employees who sued Flexsteel Industries on behalf of a proposed class of roughly 300 laid-off workers urged the court to sign off on the settlement. The agreement would end litigation stemming from the company's decision to close plants in Dubuque, Iowa, and Starkville, Mississippi, but not offer workers severance pay or give them 60 days notice, the brief...

