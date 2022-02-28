NY Judge Steps Off Case Due To Wife's Costco Stock

By Ryan Boysen (February 28, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has recused himself from a lawsuit between Tiffany & Co. and Costco Wholesale Group, after realizing that his wife owns Costco stock. A letter posted by Southern District of New York clerk Ruby J. Krajick on Friday said U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman recently learned that his wife owned Costco stock while he was still presiding over a long-running trademark dispute over Costco's use of the word "Tiffany" to market diamond engagement rings. Judge Liman oversaw the case for roughly a year, after the Second Circuit overturned a $25 million verdict in favor of Tiffany...

