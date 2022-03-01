Hogan Lovells Scores 5th New York Partner In A Month

By Marco Poggio (March 1, 2022, 2:21 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells has hired a corporate practice group leader from Foley Hoag LLP for its New York office, its fifth new partner in a month, the firm confirmed Tuesday. Adrienne Ellman, who co-chaired Foley Hoag's mergers and acquisitions and private equity transactions group and served as co-lead partner of the New York office, will boost Hogan Lovells' transactional work, particularly in the life sciences and health care sector, the firm said in a statement. "We are delighted to have Adrienne join our growing M&A and private equity team," James Doyle, the firm's global corporate and finance practice group leader, said. "Adrienne's...

