COVID Business Funder Sued For £9M Over Late Loans

By Joanne Faulkner (March 3, 2022, 7:49 PM GMT) -- Two companies that signed up to lend cash to businesses under the U.K. government's COVID-19 recovery scheme say they are owed more than £9 million ($12 million) from their funding partner for late payments. Orex Consultancy Ltd. and General Subsidiary 2 Ltd., which are part of Cyan Finance, allege in recently public High Court documents that subsidiaries of Wilton Group were late with "drawdown requests" after agreeing to finance loans to small and medium businesses under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, or CBILS. Cyan Finance signed to be a so-called accredited lender after the government announced its scheme to lend money...

