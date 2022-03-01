Ropes & Gray's New LA Office Adds Private Equity Pro

By James Mills (March 1, 2022, 3:43 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP continues to expand its new Los Angeles office by bringing in an ex-Kirkland & Ellis LLP finance and private equity expert as a partner. Bianca Levin-Soler, who spent seven years at Kirkland, joins the Ropes & Gray private equity practice, the firm announced Monday. She handles all facets of private equity and corporate finance including leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, special purpose acquisition companies, and restructurings, the announcement says. "I am excited to join Ropes & Gray's top-ranked private equity team and rapidly expanding Los Angeles office," Levin-Soler said in a statement. "Ropes & Gray is the...

