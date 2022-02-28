Security Co. Co-Founder Sues Black & Decker Over Removal

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 28, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- The co-founder of a security company that sells a gunshot detection system sued his fellow co-founder and tool company Stanley Black & Decker Inc. in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday, claiming they wrongfully removed him as president and director. Active Guardian Inc. co-founder Douglas Pierce sued Georgia resident Jerry Bradley Jarrett and Stanley Black & Decker, a company investor and shareholder, for breach of contract, specific enforcement, and other alleged violations of Delaware law in an attempt to be reinstated. "Jarrett and Stanley's purported removal of plaintiff as a director is part of an attempt to squeeze plaintiff out of Active...

