Jones Day, Ex-Associates Can't Resolve Discovery Disputes

By Rachel Rippetoe (March 1, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- Jones Day and two married former associates suing the firm over its parental leave policy can't work out their differences in a discovery battle, documents filed Monday show. Former Jones Day appellate attorneys Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff and the firm filed a joint status report saying that while they were able to negotiate most of their disputes over information parties should share before trial, a judge will need to formally resolve two disagreements. Sheketoff and Savignac argue that Jones Day should widen its scope in providing information about management's response to other lawyers who filed discrimination charges against the firm....

