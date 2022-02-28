Hotel Owner Says Zurich Owes $8.5M For Storm Damage

By Ben Zigterman (February 28, 2022, 9:21 PM EST) -- The owner of several hotels sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in Wyoming federal court Monday for $8.5 million, accusing the insurer of underestimating the storm damage at 12 of its properties in Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and South Dakota. Tower West Holdings LLC accuses Zurich and its adjuster of missing damage that its own inspector found after storms from 2018 to 2020, according to the suit. The missed damage has led to water damage at some hotels, the hotel owner alleges. Tower West also accuses Zurich's adjuster of making assumptions about the type of siding used and pricing the damage based on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS