Agriculture, Higher Ed Groups Fight Proposed Visa Fee Jump

By Grace Dixon (February 28, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- Agricultural trade groups argued that the U.S. Department of State's proposed fee hikes for nearly all nonimmigrant visas squeeze employers pressured by a labor shortage, while continuing education groups say the move makes schools elsewhere more appealing to prospective students. The groups' opposition centers on a State Department proposal to jack up visa application fees for the first time in a decade, by 53% for non-petition-based visas and 63% for petition-based visas. The department characterized the increases as a relatively minor increase needed to help consular fees keep pace with the costs of providing services. But the responses rolling in ahead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS