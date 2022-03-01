Okla. Tells Justices Feds Must Share Power In Indian Country

By Andrew Westney (March 1, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- Oklahoma has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that the state has concurrent authority with the federal government to prosecute non-Indians for crimes against Indians on tribal lands, saying that "state sovereignty does not stop merely because Indian country begins" under the court's precedent. The high court in late January granted the state's petition challenging the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals' decision to throw out the conviction of Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta for child neglect of his stepdaughter, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The state said in its brief Monday that the OCCA's decision "greatly exacerbates the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS