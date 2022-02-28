SEC, Ameritas Agree To $4.6M Deal Over Disclosure Issues

By Al Barbarino (February 28, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ameritas Advisory Services LLC struck a more than $4.6 million deal to settle claims that the adviser failed to fully disclose conflicts of interest related to compensation that it received for making certain investment recommendations, allegedly breaching its "best execution" duties to clients in the process. Since at least February 2014, the adviser failed to provide "full and fair" disclosure regarding conflicts associated with its receipt of compensation from its unaffiliated clearing broker, including that it had made recommendations for mutual funds and mutual fund share classes that made the firm money through revenue sharing,...

