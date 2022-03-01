Insurer Says Bank Swept Out $1.5M Meant For Subcontractors

By Carolina Bolado (March 1, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- United States Fire Insurance Co. took FineMark National Bank & Trust to Florida federal court Monday, claiming the bank improperly swept funds out of a policyholder's account, which forced the insurer to face more than $10 million worth of claims from subcontractors. In a suit filed in the Middle District of Florida, the insurer says FineMark "unilaterally and improperly swept" more than $1.5 million out of an account held by construction company Gates Group LLC that was meant to pay subcontractors for work on the Broken Sound Club, a private club in Boca Raton. "At the time it retained the improperly...

