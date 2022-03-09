Taft Stettinius Adds White Collar Partner In Cleveland

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 9, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has expanded its white collar team with the addition of a first-chair trial lawyer as a partner in its Cleveland, Ohio, office who brings experience in bribery, public corruption and money laundering litigation. John R. Mitchell, who was with Thompson Hine LLP for 17 years, said he made the move to Taft Stettinius because it offers a better platform for him to be able to represent his clients and take on the government in the courtroom. His practice at Taft Stettinius encompasses all traditional white collar matters, internal investigations and compliance matters, Mitchell said. Taft Stettinius...

