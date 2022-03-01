FCA Drops Charges Against Ex-Soccer Club Owner

By Najiyya Budaly (March 1, 2022, 11:20 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has dropped charges against the former owner of a top-flight Scottish soccer club for failing to provide the regulator with passwords for laptops and phones. The City watchdog said on Monday that it has issued a notice of discontinuation for its prosecution of Craig Whyte, the ex-owner of Rangers Football Club. Whyte was charged in December with failing to comply with a statutory notice issued under Section 49 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. "The decision to end the case was taken after the FCA received new information from Mr. Whyte's previous lawyers, which meant there was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS