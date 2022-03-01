UK Must Boost Enforcement Under New Economic Crime Law

By Richard Crump (March 1, 2022, 9:02 PM GMT) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision Monday to fast-track reforms to tackle economic crime will be meaningless unless authorities step up their enforcement after years of lackluster efforts to crack down on dirty money moving through the U.K., attorneys warned. The government jump-started the legislation, targeted at supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, that will crackdown on what Johnson termed the "corrupt elites" who launder billions of pounds through the U.K.'s financial system each year. The proposed Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill will force anonymous foreign owners of U.K. property to...

