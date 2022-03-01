FCA Caps Fees For Claims Management Companies

By Martin Croucher (March 1, 2022, 1:37 PM GMT) -- New rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority that cap the fees that claims management companies can charge customers came into force on Tuesday, a move it hopes will save consumers an estimated £9.6 million ($12.8 million) a year. Consumers are handing over too high a proportion of their compensation in the fees they pay to claims middlemen, the FCA fears. (iStock.com/milicad) The FCA is concerned that clients are losing too high a proportion of the compensation they are eligible to receive from financial services companies in fees they pay to claims middlemen. The companies typically work by representing a consumer...

