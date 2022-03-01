New Look Landlords Settle Restructure Fight On Eve of Appeal

By Joanne Faulkner (March 1, 2022, 5:27 PM GMT) -- A group of New Look landlords have dropped their challenge to the clothing retailer's COVID-19 restructuring plans, telling Court of Appeal judges at the start of a long-awaited hearing on Tuesday that they had reached a settlement the night before. A lawyer for the landlords has told the Court of Appeal that they agreed a settlement with New Look late the previous day. (iStock.com/Matthew Troke) Peter Arden QC, counsel for the landlords bringing the appeal, told the panel of three judges that they had settled with the company late on Monday. The landlords were set to challenge the terms of the...

