Accel-KKR Seals $1.35B Growth Fund Targeting Tech Industry

By Charlie Innis (March 1, 2022, 5:36 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Accel-KKR said Tuesday it closed its fourth growth capital fund targeting the technology industry at $1.35 billion of capital commitments, close to double what it raised in its predecessor. The fund, called Accel-KKR Growth Capital Partners IV, will follow the same strategy the firm employed in previous funds and will make minority preferred equity investments in software and tech-enabled services companies that record over $10 million in revenue, according to the announcement. "We are thrilled with the support our new growth capital fund received from existing and new investors," said Greg Williams, managing director at Accel-KKR, in the...

