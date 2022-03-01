Oportun Says Its Banking Platform Faces CFPB Probe

By Elise Hansen (March 1, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Online lending company Oportun's recently acquired automated banking platform, Digit, is facing a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation into whether it misled users, Oportun disclosed Tuesday. In its annual report, Oportun Financial Corp. said Digit received a civil investigative demand in June 2020. The CFPB is examining whether Hello Digit Inc. "misrepresented the terms, conditions or costs of the products or services in a manner that is unfair, deceptive or abusive," the filing said. Digit is a neobanking platform with savings, investing and banking tools, according to Oportun's website. Oportun announced the acquisition in November of last year, saying the tie-up...

