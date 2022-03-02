Cannabis Co. Clover Top, Investors Strike Deal In Fraud Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 2, 2022, 4:24 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Clover Top Holdings LLC and a group of investors who said the company and its principal defrauded them have told a Colorado federal judge that they have settled the matter, just over a month after the judge gutted most of the claims on the grounds that he could not decide a matter involving a federally illegal business. Plaintiffs Gordon Morton and his company Sensoria LLC and defendants including Clover Top filed the joint motion Monday asking for a 90-day pause on the litigation. "The requested stay will conserve the resources of both the court and the parties ... no...

