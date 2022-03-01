Consortia Health Files For Liquidation In Del. Chancery

By Lauren Berg (March 1, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- Consortia Health Holdings Inc. filed a petition for assignment for the benefit of creditors in Delaware Chancery Court on Monday, saying it is unable to pay its debts. As an alternative to formal bankruptcy proceedings, Consortia — which provided diagnosis, therapy and education services to treat patients with incontinence, pelvic pain, sexual dysfunction and other pelvic disorders — is asking to transfer all of its assets to a trust, where they can be liquidated and distributed to its creditors. "Assignor is indebted to creditors and is unable to pay its debts and is desirous of providing for payment of its debts...

