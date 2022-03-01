Ohio Justices Take Up Cyberattack Coverage Fight

By Hope Patti (March 1, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to review an appeals panel's decision reviving a medical billing company's suit seeking coverage from Owners Insurance Co. for losses stemming from a ransomware attack. The insurer argued that the case — regarding the application of a property insurance policy to cyber-related claims made by Electronic Medical Office Integration Services LLC — is one of first impression that requires the state supreme court's guidance to avoid inconsistent rulings, according to a jurisdictional memo Owners filed in December 2021. The Ohio Supreme Court will weigh in on a coverage dispute over a ransomware attack, which an insurer said...

