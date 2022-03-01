Cravath Raises Associate Pay Scale, BigLaw Firms Follow

By Sarah Martinson (March 1, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP late Monday raised the bar for associate salaries, topping Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's pay increases for midlevel and senior associates, with several BigLaw firms quickly following, Law360 Pulse learned Tuesday. The move marks the third major associate pay benchmark raise by a firm since the start of the year, when Milbank LLP kicked off the latest season of associate pay raises. Davis Polk upped the ante for midlevel and senior associates last week. Cravath is increasing midlevel and senior associates' base compensation by $1,500 to $18,500 more than Davis Polk and is aligning its salaries for junior...

