Alston & Bird Faces OT Suit By Diversity And Inclusion Staffer

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 1, 2022, 2:00 PM EST) -- A former Alston & Bird LLP diversity and inclusion administrator said the firm discouraged him from reporting the actual overtime he regularly worked, claiming in a lawsuit in Georgia federal court that he also suffered retaliation when he raised concerns about his pay. Ricardo Corporan said in a complaint docketed Monday that Alston & Bird knew about the excessive workload he faced and the overtime he regularly worked but expected him to not report the extra time if he wanted to take his career further. He alleged the firm vindictively stopped him from being promoted. "Plaintiff knew that reporting the actual hours...

