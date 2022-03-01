Judge Says Court Lacks Jurisdiction In Broken Trailer Battle

By Ganesh Setty (March 1, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- An Alaska federal judge threw out an AIG unit's suit alleging that an Alberta, Canada-based maker of custom trailers produced a defective product, ruling that the court lacked personal jurisdiction to hear the case. A federal judge in Alaska has tossed an AIG unit's suit against a custom trailer maker, citing the court's lack of personal jurisdiction. (iStock) U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess said in a decision Monday that Aspen Custom Trailers Inc. had "virtually no contact with Alaska" in connection to its deal with Specialized Transport & Rigging LLC, save for the fact that Specialized Transport is based in...

