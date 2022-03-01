Kirkland-Led Partners Group Bets €1B On Software Co.

By Charlie Innis (March 1, 2022, 1:32 PM EST) -- Swiss private equity firm Partners Group, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Tuesday it plans to buy Forterro, a business management software provider, from another investment firm in a deal that values the technology company at €1 billion ($1.1 billion) including debt. Partners Group AG agreed to buy the London-based software company from Battery Ventures, a tech-focused investment firm headquartered in Boston. The transaction values Forterro at €1 billion in enterprise, according to the announcement. Forterro is a group of software brands with more than 10,000 customers in the manufacturing space. The company provides enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software,...

