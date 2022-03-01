Retired NJ Supreme Court Judge Joins Parker McCay

By Nick Muscavage (March 1, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- Recently retired New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Faustino J. Fernandez-Vina has joined Parker McCay PA as of counsel in its litigation department, becoming the second justice to retire from the bench and join private practice this year. Fernandez-Vina, who hit the mandatory retirement age of 70 on Feb. 15, will be working out of Parker McCay's Mount Laurel, New Jersey, headquarters, as well as its Camden office, the firm announced Tuesday. His departure from the state's high court follows that of former Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who retired from the bench in January and joined McCarter & English LLP in Newark....

