Crypto Miner Accuses Business Partner Of 'Double-Dealing'

By Elise Hansen (March 1, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency mining technology company Blockbase engaged in "double-dealing" by partnering with mining company Layer1 and then sharing its technology with Layer1's competitor, Layer1 told a Texas federal court. Layer1 Technologies Inc. said Monday that its deal with Blockbase included exclusive ownership of Blockbase's technology and intellectual property, but that Blockbase turned around and inked a deal with Layer1's competitor, HIVE. The suit names Blockbase Group DWC-LLC, a handful of affiliates and Blockbase's principals, accusing them of breach of contract, fraudulent inducement and violations of state and federal trade secrets law, among others. "Blockbase engaged in unlawful double-dealing," the complaint said. "Defendants...

