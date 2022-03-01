Mobile Home Park Must Take Woman's Voucher, 8th Circ. Told

By Emma Whitford (March 1, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal judge did not err when he ruled that a mobile home park in the city of Dubuque must accept a woman's rental voucher as reasonable accommodation for her disabilities, according to a brief filed Monday to the Eighth Circuit. Suellen Klossner, 62, suffers from physical and mental disabilities that prevent her from working, according to the brief. Table Mound Mobile Home Park should therefore accept her federal housing choice voucher – to help cover her trailer's recently-spiked lot rent – as a reasonable accommodation under the Fair Housing Amendments Act. U.S. District Judge C.J. Williams was correct to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS