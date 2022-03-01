NJ Panel Revives Ex-Architecture Firm Worker's Age Bias Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (March 1, 2022, 1:52 PM EST) -- The New Jersey state appeals court revived a lawsuit by a longtime employee of an architecture firm alleging he was fired due to his age, ruling Tuesday that he sufficiently pleaded his claims under the state's Law Against Discrimination. A two-judge Appellate Division panel handed a victory to Charles Lacey, who sued after he was terminated by PS&S LLC in 2019 following 33 years on the job. The appeals court reasoned that Lacey cured the pleading deficiencies that had sunk his original complaint. "Viewed indulgently, and assuming the truth of plaintiff's allegations, the additional circumstances plaintiff laid out in the amended...

