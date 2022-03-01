Chancery Asks If It's Right Venue For Biotech Stock Drop Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 1, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- Attorneys sparring in Delaware's Chancery Court over a weeks-long, costly delay in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stockholder share sales in 2021 while a top officer's transactions moved promptly will first have to show they're in the right court, a vice chancellor ruled Tuesday. Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti ordered supplemental briefs on the issue after dismissal arguments on a six-count suit accusing Frequency, its CEO David Lucchino, transfer agent Computershare Inc. and an affiliate of fiduciary breaches, negligence and conversion. "It's well established that subject matter jurisdiction can be raised sua sponte by the court, and I'm raising it," the vice chancellor...

