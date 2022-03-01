Dems Seek Coal Excise Taxes To Stabilize Black Lung Fund

By David van den Berg (March 1, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats are pushing legislation to restore higher excise tax rates on coal to ensure the solvency of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund and its provision of benefits for miners facing black lung disease. An excise tax on coal mined for sale domestically is the primary source of funds for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. (AP Photo/David Goldmane) Democrats have introduced legislation called the Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Solvency Act in both chambers. Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., is leading the push on the House version, which he introduced earlier this year. Both his measure and a similar...

