Pot Co. Acreage GC Out In Leadership Shakeup

By Katryna Perera (March 1, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- The general counsel of Acreage Holdings Inc. will retire at the end of April and a new chief operating officer has also been appointed in the midst of a leadership shakeup at the pot giant. According to a Tuesday release from the company, James Doherty, the company's current head legal officer will resign effective April 30 and Dennis Curran will become Acreage's new COO. In a statement, Acreage CEO Peter Caldini thanked Doherty for his years of leadership. "[Doherty] has been a key player in Acreage's growth, overseeing acquisitions, mergers and compliance, and assisting in raising significant funding. We are all...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS