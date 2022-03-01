Sherwin-Williams IP Hinges On Old PPG Patent, Jurors Told

By Matthew Santoni (March 1, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- A 29-year-old patent will be key to determining whether PPG Industries copied a Sherwin-Williams Co. can coating that avoided a questionable chemical known as bisphenol A or whether Sherwin-Williams was copying PPG's earlier product, attorneys told a jury in Pittsburgh's federal court Tuesday. In opening arguments before the jury and senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, counsel for PPG said five Sherwin-Williams patents for a BPA-free spray-on can liner should never have been granted, because they were based on work PPG did in the 1990s. Sherwin-Williams countered that PPG's earlier patent was different, and it had been PPG that copied Sherwin when...

