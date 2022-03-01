No Way Out Of $6M ITC Fine Over Axed Patent, Fed. Circ. Says

By Andrew Karpan (March 1, 2022, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that the GPS technology company DeLorme cannot escape a $6.2 million U.S. International Trade Commission fine over importing products that infringed a rival's satellite-tracking technology, even though the patent was later invalidated in federal court. The 14-page opinion from the court marked the fourth time that the appeals court had taken a look at the nearly decadelong legal saga over a patent owned by BriarTek IP Inc. and DeLorme, which has since rebranded as DBN Holding Inc., and sold most of its remaining operations to Garmin Ltd. The latest few rounds of the dispute illuminated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS