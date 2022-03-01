Keep Suit Over Native School Mascot Ban Alive, Judge Told

By Ryan Harroff (March 1, 2022, 5:54 PM EST) -- A Native American activist group has urged a Colorado federal judge not to dismiss the group's challenge to a state ban on Native American school mascots, arguing that the law will force schools to erase cultural depictions of Native Americans and their heritage. The Native American Guardians Association and five individuals argued before U.S. District Judge Regina M. Rodriguez in their bid for summary judgment on Monday that the new law, S.B. 21-116, will cause them "confusion time and again when they seek to have schools honor their relatives or themselves," as the law defines the term "mascot" broadly enough to include...

