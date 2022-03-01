Advocates Seek EPA Probe Into Detainee Pesticide Exposure

By Alyssa Aquino (March 1, 2022, 6:48 PM EST) -- Environmental and immigrant rights advocates are pressing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate a Florida detention center for chemical abuse, saying Tuesday that officials are spraying living areas with pesticides at concentrations 64 times higher than is safe. A coalition of 14 organizations, including Earthjustice and the Southern Poverty Law Center, sounded the alarm over potential chemical abuse at the Glades County Detention Center, a facility that is already facing calls for closure from the Capitol after numerous reports of detainee mistreatment. The coalition said the detention center, operated by the Glades County Sheriff's Office, is using dangerously high concentrations...

