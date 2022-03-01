Ex-Haynes And Boone IP Vet Rejoins Firm From Gibson Dunn

By Hailey Konnath (March 1, 2022, 10:09 PM EST) -- A former Haynes and Boone LLP intellectual property specialist has rejoined the firm's San Francisco and Orange County, California, offices after a stint at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Haynes and Boone announced Tuesday. Ken Parker will divide his time between the two offices while working as a partner in Haynes and Boone's intellectual property litigation practice group, according to the statement from the firm. Parker spent a decade with Haynes and Boone before leaving for Gibson Dunn in August 2020. Parker, who previously served as chair of Haynes and Boone's IP litigation practice, has extensive experience handling a wide array...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS