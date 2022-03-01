College Can't Ax Exchange Students' Human Trafficking Suit

By Max Jaeger (March 1, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- An Iowa federal judge on Wednesday kept alive a group of Brazilian citizens' suit claiming a community college and a staffing agency lured them to the U.S. with temporary visas only to force them into manual labor, finding that the alleged threat of deportation was enough to support the students' human trafficking claim. U.S. District Judge Leonard T. Strand denied dismissal bids by Western Iowa Tech Community College, J&L Staffing and Recruiting, Royal Canin USA and Tur-Pak Foods that would have collectively ended the case's seven remaining causes of action, which included alleged violations of due process violations and federal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS