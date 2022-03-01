Novartis Patent Suit Over Generic MS Drug Won't Be Trimmed

By Jasmin Jackson (March 1, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge rebuffed a generic-drug maker's call to let its subsidiaries out of Novartis' patent suit over multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya, ruling Tuesday that the generic company's units each played a role in the alleged infringement. In denying the motion to dismiss with prejudice, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark said Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. has plausibly alleged that Handa Neuroscience LLC and three of its subsidiaries infringed two of its drug patents on multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya when they asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a generic in December 2020. Handa Neuroscience had argued that its subsidiaries...

