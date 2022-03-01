Parents Sue To Block Texas' Transgender 'Child Abuse' Policy

By Michelle Casady (March 1, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- The governor of Texas and the state's department of family and protective services are acting outside the scope of their authority and Texas law by launching investigations into whether the parents of transgender children can be prosecuted for child abuse, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit filed in Travis County District Court is being brought by two parents, identified as Jane and John Doe; their 16-year-old transgender child, identified as Mary Doe; and Dr. Megan Mooney, a clinical psychologist in Houston who treats transgender patients. Jane and John Doe are the subjects of a Texas Department of Family and...

