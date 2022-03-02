London Hotel Developer Settles £14M Construction Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 2, 2022, 5:32 PM GMT) -- A property developer has reached a settlement with a trade credit insurer and a construction company over its attempt to recover more than £14 million ($19.5 million) after terminating a contract to revamp an architecturally protected hotel in central London. High Court Judge David Waksman signed off an agreement in a consent order filed Monday, resolving a suit brought by Hapimag Management (UK) Ltd. The company had sought to be awarded with £7.5 million from Euler Hermes SA (NV) and £7.2 million from Tilbury Douglas Construction Ltd. for breaches in connection with refurbishment of a Grade II listed hotel that is...

